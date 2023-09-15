12 Thousand Families Receive Funds For Housing Repairs Under The 'Erecovery' Program

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The 'eRecovery' program has started working in full force. As of today, 12 thousand families have received funds for repairs. In just two weeks, certificates for destroyed housing will be issued within 'eRecovery', when people will be able to buy housing to replace the destroyed one. It will also be a fully electronic system. I am convinced that it will work effectively. The demand is huge," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to use the program and local authorities to facilitate its implementation.

As reported, the 'eRecovery' program was launched in Ukraine on May 10, 2023. Every citizen whose housing was damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation can apply for state aid for housing repairs. This can be done through the Diia portal or by contacting Administrative Service Centers, social security authorities and notaries.

On August 1, 2023, a compensation mechanism for destroyed housing was launched under the 'eRecovery' program. On August 15, commissions started working in the communities to inspect the destroyed housing to make a decision on compensation.