Friday, 15 September 2023 11:50 GMT

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Swedish King On 50Th Ascension Anniversary


9/15/2023 3:11:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Friday a cable to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, congratulating him on the 50th anniversary of his ascension to the throne, and wishing him good health. (end)
