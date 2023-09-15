Es'hailsat To Showcase Services At Ibc Exhibition In Amsterdam

Doha, Qatar: Es'hailSat is exhibiting its services at the annual IBC exhibition in Amsterdam, the leading platform for the broadcast, content delivery, digital media and satellite sectors across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Es'hailSat will showcase its Playout and Media services together with satellites Es'hail-1, Es'hail-2 and the state-of-the-art 50,000 sqm teleport in Doha. Es'hail-1 and Es'hail-2 are currently transmitting high quality, premium DTH television content from the 25.5°/26° East hotspot.

Es'hail-2, a high-performance satellite with sophisticated anti-jamming capabilities located at 26° East hotspot position for TV broadcasting, significantly adds to the company's ability to provide high quality, premium DTH television content across the Middle East and North Africa.

Es'hailSat's 50,000 sqm teleport provide customers with secure and independent satellite transmission. The facility supports satellite TT&C and capacity management together with a wide range of services including uplink, downlink, multiplexing, encoding, playout, VSAT and other value-added services. The high-tech teleport will also provide back-up studios for TV channels and serve as a disaster recovery facility for customers.

President and CEO of Es'hailSat, Ali Al Kuwari, said:“We have been expanding upon our gamut of services since the launch of Es'hail-1 & Es'hail-2 to grow beyond our local market. With the newly launched Playout and Media services together with our 50,000sqm Teleport, a global event such as IBC givesthe right platform to engage with customers and partners and showcase our capabilities and achievements. We are pleased to be exhibiting once again at IBC and announcing the launch of our Playout services as we see this exhibition an integral part of our business development efforts to attract international customers who seek optimal coverage while valuing broadcasting independence and quality of service.”