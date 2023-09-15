Killer Sunflower: China's Kamikaze Drone Has Arrived

Whether China would sell the Sunflower-200 to Russia and risk possible Western sanctions, however, is an open but important question as the conflict in Ukraine is increasingly characterized by drone warfare.

This month, Forbes reported on a new video revealing the Chinese-made kamikaze drone's test launch. The drone is believed to be a copy of the Iranian Shahed-136 and was seen in pictures from Russia's ARMY-2023 defense exhibition in Moscow in August.

The Forbes report says the Sunflower-200 is in an advanced stage of development and may be just months away from full-scale production.

China Defense , a website providing commercial information on China's weapons systems for international clients, touts the Sunflower-200 as a low-cost weapon designed to engage long-range stationary targets.

The website says the drone has a 3.2-meter length, 2.5-meter wingspan and a flight speed of 160-220 kilometers per hour. The Sunflower-200 has a maximum take-off weight of 175 kilograms, a combat payload of 40 kilograms and can fly up to 2000 kilometers to engage targets, according to China Defense.

A promotional poster for China's Sunflower-200 killer drone at the Russia ARMY exhibition in August. Image: Screengrab / Twitter

According to Forbes, 2,000 Shahed drones have been deployed in Russia, with the originals imported from Iran and more recent reports suggesting Russia is now producing them domestically under license.

In June 2023, Asia Times reported on Russia and Iran's plans to build a Shahed-136 factory in the Yelabuga region east of Moscow, with production scheduled to start in 2024 and a projected output of 6,000 drones over the next few years to support Russia's Ukraine war effort. Iranian defense companies are also known to have supplied components to Russian factories for drone-building.