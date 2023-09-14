Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 Gmt

RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia sends an invitation for a delegation from Sanaa to resume negotiations on a durable, political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

WASHINGTON --Secretary of Defense congratulates Bahrain on signing the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement and affirms commitment to Mideast security.

WASHINGTON -- TheState Dept. deplores the Russia decision to expel twodiplomats, and vows to respond appropriately.

ALGIERS -- The authorities in Niger cancel 992 diplomatic passports of Nigerien and foreign nationals and release a French businessman. (end) gb