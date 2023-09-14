Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Saad Al-Barrak lauds OPEC's role in ensuring the stability of the oil market.
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia sends an invitation for a delegation from Sanaa to resume negotiations on a durable, political solution to the crisis in Yemen.
WASHINGTON --Secretary of Defense congratulates Bahrain on signing the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement and affirms commitment to Mideast security.
WASHINGTON -- TheState Dept. deplores the Russia decision to expel twodiplomats, and vows to respond appropriately.
ALGIERS -- The authorities in Niger cancel 992 diplomatic passports of Nigerien and foreign nationals and release a French businessman. (end) gb
MENAFN14092023000071011013ID1107073830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.