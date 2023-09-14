Volker Perthes, The Un Envoy To Sudan, Quits Post

Perthes made the announcement while briefing the Security Council on the situation in Sudan.

“I have had the privilege to serve as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Sudan for more than two and a half years,” he said.

“I am grateful to the Secretary-General for that opportunity and for his confidence in me, but I have asked him to relieve me of this duty. This will therefore be my last briefing in this function,” said Perthes.

In response to questions at a Wednesday press conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Perthes has very strong reasons to resign and“I have to respect his will and accept his resignation.”

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in June the government of Sudan officially notified Guterres that Perthes had been declared persona non grata.

A UN spokesperson then said Guterres“recalls that the doctrine of persona non grata is not applicable to or in respect of United Nations personnel.”

