Lexisnexis Launches Nexis Diligence+TM

NEW YORK- Sept 14, 2023- Today, LexisNexis® launched a new due diligence solution that is setting a higher standard for assessing risk at scale-Nexis Diligence+TM. The new platform pairs advanced technology with access to an unmatched collection of global data to help organizations quickly identify threats and make decisions with confidence.

Nexis Diligence+ helps companies mitigate reputational, regulatory, financial and strategic risks by connecting them with the critical intelligence needed to vet customers, suppliers, partners, and other third-parties. Users can conduct enhanced due diligence, map relationships and affiliations, search for negative news and ESG-related coverage, and check against sanctions to build thorough, 360-degree risk assessment profiles while maintaining an auditable trail.

“When it comes to due diligence research, it's important to have high standards-especially for evaluating risk,” said Dani McCormick, Vice President, Product.“Within Nexis Diligence+, business professionals will find the tools they need to conduct searches at scale, efficiently identify business risks, make more informed decisions and earn maximum responsible profit.”

The platform's high-volume, scalable searching capabilities were specifically designed to save time and streamline the often-complicated and time-consuming research process-just one of the many features that make Nexis Diligence+TM one of the most comprehensive due diligence tools on the market:



Customizable entity view : Users can customize and tailor their risk-scoring methodologies to reflect their company's goals and best practices. Default preferences can be set at an organizational level to ensure process consistency across all users.

High-volume, scalable searching capabilities : Upload unlimited entities and generate results exponentially From there, users access a condensed view of the data to annotate, refresh, set alerts for, and export.

Insight-filled reports: Quickly uncover insights and trends to inform business decisions or future research with powerful visualization tools and reports.

Unrivaled collection of news and data: Access to a full text global news archive, with more than 38,000 sources. Available datasets also include: sanctions & watchlists, PEPs, state-owned enterprises, ESG ratings, company reports & filings, biographies, legal data, andpublic records. Intuitive user experience: A simple, intuitive interface available in multiple languages makes it easy to efficiently vet and monitor third parties.

