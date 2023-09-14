Azza Fahmy Jewellery Unveils The Breathtaking Wonders Of Nature Collection: A Melody Of Floral Elegance







Azza Fahmy Jewellery, renowned for its masterful craftsmanship and innovative designs, proudly presents its latest jewellery masterpiece, the 'Wonders of Nature' collection. Crafted with 18k gold and sterling silver, and comprising seven meticulously designed pieces, this collection carries on the legacy of the renowned series with the same name. Each piece is an embodiment of the beauty and intricacy found in the natural world, translating them into wearable works of art.

The 'Wonders of Nature' collection celebrates the ethereal beauty of nature's wonders, drawing inspiration from the splendid gardens of India interwoven with Azza Fahmy's trademark fusion of cultures.



The Stone Floral Ring showcases a trio of radiant stones featuring a dimensional petal carved band that, together, are reminiscent of a regal crown. As for the Floral Bloom Ring, it boasts a vibrant focal gem surrounded by delicate floral motifs and petals embellished with diamonds. The Blessings Floral Ring pays homage to the gardens of India, with hand-crafted flowers inspired by the lush flora adorning the ring. Encircled by a variety of stone options, the ring is inscribed with“'-meaning 'Blessing'- infusing the piece with messages of hope.



The Floral Crescent Earrings beautifully enclose a stunning core jewel with layered flowers that form a crescent shape, while delicate stones softly drape and fall, showcasing nature's splendor and craftsmanship in perfect harmony. Playfully imitating blooming flowers, the Mismatched Floral Earrings showcase unique stones set within intricate, lifelike flowers. Using Azza Fahmy's signature twisted wirework, this piece is adorned with an array of stone options.



Among these remarkable pieces, the Beaded Floral Choker takes center stage. Featuring a floral pendant inspired by Indian gardens, it captivates with beautifully entwined floral links that are each joined by five rows of intricate beading in a range of color combinations. Lastly, the Fallahy Floral Necklace is the epitome of cultural fusion, elegantly weaving Fallahy hearts and Indian petals together with influences from both heritages. Both pieces are inscribed with ''-'Love,' an Azza Fahmy signature.

Ultimately, the 'Wonders of Nature' collection pays homage to artistry and craftsmanship while also providing a subtle reflection of nature's grandeur via wearable art.



Starting September, the collection will be available in all Azza Fahmy boutiques and online at Additionally, visitat our new space within THAT Concept Store, Mall of the Emirates' fine jewellery section, to get your hands on the latest and signature Azza Fahmy pieces.



