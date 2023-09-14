The Nun II (Hindi) LEAKED: The Conjuring Universe's Latest Film Is On Tamilrockers, Telegram And Other Sites







Over three days, the picture earned an estimated $32.6 million. The Nun II, starring TaiFarmiga and Storm Reid, fell considerably short of the previfilm's premiere ($53.8 million), yet it still has a strong grip at the box office overseas. Unfortunately for the creators of The Nun II Hindi, the film has been pirated in HD quality.

The Nun II has received great reviews from reviewers and audiences alike, but its smooth run at the box office may be jeopardised because the film has been released on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The film's leak on the first day of release is expected to influence its global Box Office revenue. The Nun II has grossed Rs 13.7 crore in India. The film has grossed over Rs 710 crore worldwide.

Several stringent actions have been taken against the site in the past, however, it has been discovered that the team behind the site emerges with a new domain whenever the previTamilrockers site is blocked. If they are barred, they create a new domain and distribute pirated copies of the films. In the event of major theatrical releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before they are scheduled to be released.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, AsiNewsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy