Make Your Vacation At The Hills More Momentous With This Beautiful Rental Large Menifee Home

Plan your next vacation to escape in the exceptional hills of Menifee and make your stay even more special with this beautiful rental. Dream California Getaway Vacation Homes is offering the Large Menifee Home rental that includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is situated at a mere distance of 1 block to Neighborhood Park. This spacivacation rental is the perfect stay location to enjoy with family and friends that will add an extra special touch to the memories of Menifee. The property comes with a fenced backyard and a fully equipped kitchen with multiple living spaces.

The 3-bedroom rental offers a Blackjack, Bacarrat, Texas Holden, and a poker Casino table for fun game nights, a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, Smart TVs, a DVD player, a projector screen, books, and dining tables. The facilities do not end here as the rental also offers a keyless entry to a free WiFi (laptop friendly) with a washer and dryer, ironing equipment, central A/C and heating facility, linens, towels, and variother prerequisites. With the advantage of parking, driveway, and garage, the location is perfect for travelers to explore nearby attractions such as the exciting Pala Casino, the magical wonderland of Disneyland, and the sandy beaches of San Diego. Get more information at: .

