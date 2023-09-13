Advisory: Fortis Inc. To Hold Investor Day In St. John's, Newfoundland And Labrador On September 19

The formal presentation is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. NDT (8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. EDT). Shareholders, analysts, members of the media and other interested parties are invited to listen to the formal presentation via the live webcast on the Corporation's website, . Following the formal presentation, in-person participants are invited to roundtable discussions with the Corporation's Executives and Chief Executive Officers from certain subsidiaries. A dinner with the Corporation's management team is also planned for later in the day. The formal presentation and roundtable discussions will take place at the Fortis Energy Centre, 5 Springdale Street, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

About Fortis

Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2022 revenue of $11 billion and total assets of $64 billion as at June 30, 2023. The Corporation's 9,200 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, 10 U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS.

