Create 2.0: Uae's Young Artists Shine In Unprecedented Showcase Of Creativity

CREATE 2.0, the second edition of the Artoze Inter-School Art Exhibition and Competition, presented by Evonith and powered by Magzoid Magazine, concluded successfully at the Radisson Red hotel in Silicon Oasis. It aimed to inspire the next generation of artists and unlock their artistic potential. Young artists from across the displayed their remarkable creations in variartistic mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, and digital art.

Registrations for CREATE 2.0 flooded in until the closing date of August 31, 2023, signifying the widespread enthusiasm for youth art serving as a testament to the UAE's creative spirit. Building upon the tremendsuccess of its inaugural edition, CREATE 2.0 continues to be a beacon of artistic talent and creativity in the UAE.

“CREATE 2.0 is a pivotal moment for the art community, celebrating young artists and nurturing emerging talents in the vibrant art scene. It serves as a platform for creativity, igniting inspiration and contributes to Dubai's artistic renaissance.”, said Khalil Abdulwahid, Emirati artist and Director of Fine Arts at Dubai Culture, emphasizes its profound impact on aspiring artists.

CREATE 2.0 ignited connections and insights, leaving young participants with an unforgettable experience. The competition illuminated the importance of nurturing collaborations, participation of corporates, and educational opportunities, instilling a sense of creative empowerment among budding artists. It underscored the vital role of mentorship, fostering artistic growth, and philanthropic initiatives tailored to inspire the next generation of creators. At its essence, CREATE 2.0 is committed to fostering a sustainable and inclusive art ecosystem that encourages youthful imagination, celebrates diversity, and champions profound social impact, making it a beacon of inspiration within the realm of young artistic talents.

“BFL takes immense pride in its role as the official sponsor of CREATE 2.0,” expressed Toufic Kreidieh, Co-Founder and CEO of Brands For Less.“The event undeniably encapsulated a magnificent celebration of art and culture, and we were overjoyed to have the opportunity to support this dynamic and inspiring assembly of exceptionally talented artists. CREATE 2.0 is more than just an exhibition; it's a platform that nurtures young minds' artistic growth and development. It's about fostering a passion for art and nurturing creativity from an early age. Witnessing these budding talents was truly a remarkable experience, and we look forward to continuing our support for the arts in the UAE.”

A distinguished jury panel, consisting of respected figures from the arts and culture community, played a pivotal role in identifying brilliance and ingenuity among the young artists. Khalil Abdulwahid, Director of Fine Arts at Dubai Culture; Faisal AbdulQader, a pioneering self-taught Emirati artist; Maria Komal Abie, Head of Art at Dubai Gems Private School; Mona Biswarupa, an accomplished visual artist; and Samar Kamel, World Art Dubai and internationally acclaimed curator, meticulously evaluated the entries and highlighted exceptional talent.



Before the CREATE 2.0 event, a delightful prelude unfolded, setting the stage for artistic enchantment. Violinists Aleksandr Vechkanov , Maryia Bukhtsilava, and Harpist Julie Frankoul serenaded the gallery, where the finalists' masterpieces were on display, adding a melodic touch to the atmosphere. A Sparkle Station, courtesy of Fosc Art, added a playful dimension to the occasion. Young artists not only marveled at the stunning artwork but also had their faces adorned with intricate designs inspired by their creativity.



The event was hosted by Joe Mohan, aka VoiceGuyJoe, who added an artistic flair and tempo to the events proceedings. The audience was treated to a feast of performances that amplified the evening's energy. The opening and closing acts by TDS (Transformers Dance Studio) electrified the atmosphere with their mesmerizing moves. Abhisek Venkat serenaded the audience with his soulful solo singing, captivating hearts. The Black Sand Band took the stage, delivering electrifying songs that filled the crowd with excitement. Mind Play Artist Shibin Sahadevan left the audience spellbound with his telepathic and magical show, adding an extra layer of wonder to the event's artistic tapestry. These performances collectively elevated CREATE 2.0 into an unforgettable celebration of art and creativity.

The Runners-up and Winners of CREATE 2.0 are:

Category 1 (Grades 1-4)

Winner: Nazmin Rasheed

Runner-Up: Advay Sureka

Category 2 (Grades 5–8)

Winner: Nandana Suresh

Runner-Up: Tanusha Sharma

Category 3 (Grades 9–12)

Winner: Trisha Mehta

Runner-Up: VasilKonovalova

“The caliber of talent and depth of creativity were undeniably inspiring. It was a distinct honor to be part of this vibrant and dynamic celebration of art and culture,” remarked Anna Nikitina, the Marketing Manager at Radisson Red.

“The evening celebrated outstanding student talent and creativity, offering a platform for young artists to make their mark. I'm inspired by the organizers' commitment to nurturing the art scene and look forward to its impact on emerging talent,” expressed Mr. Mohamad El-Salibi, the Assistant Marketing Manager at Al-Ain Farms.



The winners will be collaborating for many exciting initiatives with the supporting brands like Al.