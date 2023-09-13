Fire Kills At Least 56 People In Apartment Building In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- A fire at an apartment block in Vietnam's capital Hanoi has killed 56 people and injured 37, said Vietnamese Police Wednesday.
According to Vietnam News Agency, Police have detained the owner of the building accusing him of violating fire-prevention regulations, adding that an investigation into the case is under way.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh directed the concerned bodies to quickly deal with the consequences of the deadly fire and trace its causes.
The fire broke out during the night in a nine-storey building, home to about 150 residents. (end)
aab.aa
MENAFN13092023000071011013ID1107062897
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.