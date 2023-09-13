Revealed: Apple Iphone 15 Series Prices In Uae, India, Philippines And The Us

The prices of the new iPhones can vary depending on the storage capacity you are opting for. Prices can vary in different countries. In the UAE, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pstart at Dh3,399 and Dh3,799, respectively. They are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB storage capacities. Customers can choose from five colours namely yellow, blue, green, pink, and black.

The starting price of the iPhone 15 Pro is Dh4299 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Dh5099. They both are available in four variants - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

The pre-order for the iPhone 15 line-up will begin at 4 pm time on Friday. The latest offering by Apple will be available on September 22.

Now, letlook at how much the new iPhone series costs in other countries.

Apple has introduced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pat a starting price of $799 (Dh2,934) and $899 (Dh3,302), respectively. The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants of the iPhone 15 will cost $799 (Dh2,934), $899 (Dh3,302), and $1,099 (Dh4,036), respectively.

The iPhone 15 Plus, which has a bigger screen, in the US, has been priced at $899 (Dh3,302) for the 128GB variant, $999 (Dh3,669) for 256GB, and $1,199 (Dh4,404) for the 512GB variant.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 (Dh3,669) while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at $1,199 (Dh4,404). Customers opting for the 256GB variant of iPhone 15 Pro will have to shell out $100 more. The 512 GB and 1 TB variants of iPhone 15 Pro have a price tag of $1,299 (Dh4,771) and $1,499 (Dh5,505), respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1,199 (Dh4,404) for 256GB storage capacity, $1,399 (Dh5,138) for 512GB, and $1,599 (Dh5,873) for the 1TB variant.

Apple has given a price tag of Rs 79,900 (Dh3,538) for the base variant of iPhone 15 with 128GB storage capacity. The 256GB variant costs Rs 10,000 more at Rs 89,900 (Dh3,981) while the 512GB variant is priced at Rs 1,09,900 (Dh4,867)

iPhone 15 P128GB variant costs Rs 89,900 (Dh3,981), Rs 99,900 (Dh4,424) for 256GB variant, and Rs 1,19,900 (Dh5,310) for the 512GB variant.

The 128GB storage capacity iPhone 15 Pro will be available at Rs 1,34,900 (Dh5,974), while the 256GB and 512GB variants will cost Rs 1,44,900 (Dh6,417) and Rs 1,64,900 (Dh7,301), respectively. The 1TB variant has been priced at Rs 1,84,900 (Dh8,187).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB variant will cost Rs 1,59,900. People will have to pay Rs 1,79,900 for 512GB, and Rs 1,99,900 for 1TB storage.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pstart at 56,990 Philippine Peso (Dh3,680) and 63,990 Philippine Peso (Dh4,132), respectively. The 256GB variant of iPhone 15 costs 63,990 Philippine Peso (Dh4,132), and the 512GB costs 75,990 Philippine Peso (Dh4,906).

The iPhone 15 Pis priced at 70,990 Philippine Peso (Dh4,584) and 82,990 Philippine Peso (Dh5,358) for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro gets a price tag of 70,990 Philippine Peso (Dh4,584) and 77,990 Philippine Peso (Dh5,036) for the 128GB and 256GB variants, respectively.

To get a higher storage capacity of 512GB, customers will have to pay 89,900 Philippine Peso (Dh5,805). The 1TB variant costs 101,990 Philippine Peso (Dh6,585).

The iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) can be bought at 84,990 Philippine Peso (Dh5,488). For the 1TB variant, people will have to pay 108,990 Philippine Peso (Dh7,037).

The 512GB variant costs 96,990 Philippine Peso (Dh6,263).

