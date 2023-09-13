Apple Unveils Iphone 15 Pro And Iphone 15 Pro Max

Image/Reuters.

Apple introduced four new iPhone models for 2023: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On Tuesday, Apple clarified that the rumours of a new brand called“Ultra” were false, and they continued with the same system as last year.

Apple announced that the new iPhone 15 models were unveiled on September 12, with pre-orders available from September 15 through Apple.

Yesterday, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, featuring the industry's first colour-tinted glass back with a stunning matte finish and a new contoured edge on the aluminium casing. Both models include a dynamic island and an advanced camera system to capture exceptional life moments.

Apple's recent event at its Cupertino, California, headquarters coincides with ongoing economic uncertainty, particularly in China. China represents Apple's third-largest market, and the company is currently contending with increased limitations on using its iPhones in government offices. Additionally, Apple faces competition from Huawei Technologies, which has recently released its first flagship phone in several years.

Huawei has increased its second-half shipment target for the new Mate 60 series smartphone, featuring satellite capability, by 20%, as reported by China's official Securities Times just before the Apple event.

Apple unveiled its latest lineup of watches, featuring the Series 9 Watch equipped with a unique“double tap” functionality. With this feature, users can tap their thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, to perform tasks such as answering a phone call.

Apple's new watch, the Series 9, employs machine learning to detect subtle changes in blood flow when users tap their fingers together. According to Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams, this innovative feature allows users to multitask while interacting with the watch, such as walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee.

Both the Pro and other models of the iPhone 15 will feature a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera. Additionally, these iPhones will incorporate 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries, as reported by Reuters.

It is worth noting that the newly released iPhone 15 models come in black, blue, green, yellow, and pink colours.