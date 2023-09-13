Iran Stands Firm On Nuclear Course Of Action, Demands Jcpoa Compliance From Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Iran will
maintain the current course of action on the nuclear program until
the other parties (European countries in the JCPOA) meet their
obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),
Vice President of Iran and Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization
of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami told reporters after today's
meeting of Cabof Iran in Tehran, Trend reports.
Eslami said that the European parties of the JCPOA (the UK,
France and Germany) expect Iran to comply with all the obligations
under the JCPOA regarding its nuclear program, but they have not
fulfilled any of them themselves.
Regarding the current course of action, the vice president said
that Iran is not complying with its obligations as the
counterparties have not met their obligations under the strategic
plan of action and the sanctions on Iran have not been lifted.
AEOI Chief also stated that Iran had 4 issues with the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on safeguards. Now, these
issues have been reduced to two. The IAEA has received sufficient
and necessary information.
The Iranian official did not specify what the issues were.
In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a
strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the
non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
(JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of
sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian
parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of
additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the
nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA
decreased by 20–30 percent.
Iran discloses variprograms related to its nuclear industry
to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
However, according to the information obtained by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly
enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and
currently the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745
kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed
for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
On January 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation
of JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China,
the UK, France, and Germany). In May 2018, theannounced its
withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November
of the same year. To preserve the agreements reached as part of the
JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019
and a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called
INSTEX was formed.
On May 8, 2019, Iran announced ceasing to fulfill its
commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as
stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories
that have not fulfilled their obligations.
On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its
commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and
the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as
stated in the deal.
On September 5 of the same year, Iran announced its commitment
to enrich uranium, using next-generation centrifuges and not to mix
it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of
reducing commitments in JCPOA.
On November 5, 2019, Iran announced to have taking the fourth
step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear
agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at
the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.
On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the
number of its commitments within JCPOA.
