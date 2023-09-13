Tragic Accident Near Rashakai Interchange Claims 5 Lives, Leaves 23 Injured

The accident, which occurred due to the driver of the Faisal Movers private service falling asleep, resulted in the overturning, as reported by the Motorway Police.

Tragically, five individuals lost their lives instantly as a consequence of the accident. According to the latest information from Rescue 1122, among the 23 injured individuals, two are women, and their injuries are reported to be severe.

Prompt response teams swiftly transported the deceased and injured to medical facilities, with the Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex in Nowshera and the Mardan Medical Complex serving as the primary destinations for their medical care.

Hospital sources have indicated that the condition of four of the injured remains critical. Additionally, the driver, who was also injured in the accident, has been taken into custody by law enforcement authorities.

The Motorway Police have successfully cleared the motorway for traffic after extricating the damaged from the roadside ditch. A case has been registered against Shehryar, the driver of the Faisal Movers bus, at the Risalpur police station, as investigations into the tragic incident continue.

