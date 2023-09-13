Binance Pay And Solve.Care Join Forces To Revolutionize Healthcare Payments With Cryptocurrencies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Solve.Care, a pioneering global healthtech company renowned for its blockchain-based digital healthcare platform, has announced a partnership with Binance Pay, the leading contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment technology developed by Binance, to enable users to use crypto payments for healthcare services and pave a crucial step towards cryptocurrency adoption.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the intersection of crypto and healthcare industries. The integration expands the use cases of cryptocurrency, making crypto payments for healthcare services more accessible and convenient than ever before.
The integration of Binance Pay in the Solve.Care Platform will empower users with access to a vast array of over 70 supported cryptocurrencies, offering unparalleled flexibility in paying for healthcare services. By providing more choices during the payment process, this partnership paves the way for a seamless healthcare experience for patients worldwide.
Solve.Care's decentralized healthcare platform hosts an array of cutting-edge Web3 digital health networks that are interoperable and patient-centric. This ecosystem enables personalized care delivery based on medical conditions, economic factors, social needs, and varicriteria, elevating the standard of healthcare services for all.
"Our mission at Solve.Care is to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of healthcare for everyone, including eliminating the payment complexities that the healthcare industry is challenged with. Insurers, government programs, and varying fee structures often result in confusion and added administration for patients, providers, and payers," stated Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care. "By integrating Binance Pay into Solve.Care's Care.Wallet, we are taking a momentstep towards making healthcare payments more effortless and seamless for all our Care.Wallet users. The potential impact of this partnership is immense, considering the sheer scale of the healthcare industry, valued at over $8 trillion."
With this transformative alliance, both Binance Pay and Solve.Care hope to usher a new era of innovative payment solutions for the healthcare industry, leveraging the power of blockchain technology and the ever-growing crypto community.
Pakning Luk, Head of Global Business Development at Binance Pay, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Healthcare is a critical industry that impacts every individual around the world. Through this partnership, Binance Pay users gain access to a plethora of healthcare services worldwide, spanning medications, medical procedures, and physician fees through the use of cryptocurrencies. In this unique partnership with Solve.Care, we hope to propel the larger crypto industry to adopting crypto and its benefit through the use of the Care.Wallet, empowering users within one of the largest healthcare industries to embrace the future of borderless, secure, and frictionless payments."
About Solve.Care
Solve.Care is the creator of a healthcare relationship management platform that uses blockchain to redefine care coordination, improve access to care, reduce benefit administration costs, streamline payments, and help reduce fraud and waste in healthcare around the world. Care.Platform allows for the quick and cost-effective creation and deployment of decentralized digital health networks called Care.Networks, for patient-centric care based on medical conditions, economic and social needs, and other tailored eligibility criteria, creating an entire healthcare ecosystem. It is also the first company in the world to successfully deploy digital currency and blockchain technology for value-based healthcare payments. Solve.Care is a multiple award-winning company, receiving accolades such as: 'Enterprise Transformation Award' at the 2022 Web3 and Blockchain Transformation Awards, 'Corporate Wellness Software of the Year' at the 2022 Innovatech Awards, BRI's 'Industry Solution of the Year 2020', SSOW Impact Award's 'Technology of the Year 2020', and many more. For more information, please visit .
About Binance Pay
Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance. Binance Pay allows you to pay and get paid in crypto from your friends and family worldwide. Visit to learn more.
