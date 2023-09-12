Uae Search And Rescue Team Arrives In Libya

BENGHAZI,12th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The search and rescue team arrived today at Benghazi Airport in Libya to help address the effects of the floods resulting from the heavy rains witnessed by Libya, which claimed the lives of dozens and injured others.

This initiative comes in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to send urgent relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya.

The search and rescue team has swung into action immediately after its arrival. The team includes 34 individuals equipped with the necessary machinery and equipment to perform its tasks.

The 34-member team is classified in the“Heavy” category, which is an international license approved by the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) that allows the team to conduct search and rescue operations regionally and internationally in accordance with the requirements, standards and procedures followed in this regard.

