Ministry Of Sports And Youth Launches Guide For Sports Clubs

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Sports and Youth launched the Sports Clubs Procedures Guide with the aim of developing financial and administrative procedures and enhancing governance principles in the sports sector, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Al Arabi Sports Club yesterday.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali, management of the Al Arabi Sports Club and a number of specialists in the sports field attended the ceremony.

As part of the Ministry of Sports and Youth's endeavour and in accordance with its strategic plan to provide work systems and guides, the ministry launched the Sports Clubs Procedures Manual, making Al Arabi SC the first Qatari club to adopt the guide.

Director of the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth and project manager Hamad Jaber Al Athba said that the Sports Clubs Procedures Manual is a pioneer in the region, as Qatar is one of the first countries to launch a guide documenting the procedures for the work of sports clubs in accordance with the best practices in force locally and globally.

He added that the project aims to raise the efficiency and effectiveness of the administrative operations that take place in sports clubs by clarifying the procedures, steps, responsibilities and completion period, as a team was formed from the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department and the Sports Affairs Department of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Al Arabi Club.

Al Athba explained that the Sports Club Procedures Manual aims to develop work regulations and sports club procedures guides within the State of Qatar within the framework of the Ministry seeking to apply the principles of institutional excellence in clubs and support them in raising the efficiency of administrative work, which leads to excellence in varifields of work.

The project manager indicated that the ministry had invited all sports clubs in the country to harmonise and implement the project and work with it as a guideline supporting the organizational structure within the country's clubs in early October.

Al Arabi SC General Manager Ahmed Hussein Al Ajeel expressed his happiness with the launch of the club's procedures guide and choosing Al Arabi to be a model for implementing the programme. He also welcomed cooperation in developing financial and administrative work procedures and raising the level of quality in institutional work.