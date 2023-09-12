1440 Announces Digital Engagement For The Salesforce Mobile App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AI-driven conversations & omni-channel integrations redefine experiences. 1440 expands offerings to boost customer engagement via the Salesforce mobile app.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- 1440 is unveiling new enhancements to its Messaging Studio product at Dreamforce 2023. Messaging Studio helps enhance engagement experiences for both customers and employees across varidigital channels.
Expanded Reach and Enriched Channels
Businesses can now engage with customers through mobile devices using Salesforce-supported channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Chat.
1440 has also extended Messaging Studio to encompass additional channels such as Google's Business Messages, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). Messaging Studio extends the Salesforce mobile app to streamline interactions and empower enterprises to manage diverse channels. This enables businesses to foster meaningful interactions and tap into the potential of consumer engagement.
The Power of Generative AI
Generative AI is set to revolutionize customer interactions and by leveraging Messaging Studio's new capabilities with AI Reply Recommendations brands will be able to improve their employee experiences. This new feature generates reply recommendations for customer support teams and mobile associates that resonate with customers, driving engagement and satisfaction.
Seamless Productivity Amplification
1440 has introduced a spectrum of productivity-boosting features. The integration with Salesforce Desktop Console, Salesforce Mobile App, Salesforce Field Service Mobile App and the new 1440 Mobile App offers accessibility and convenience. Knowledge Search, Quick Text, and Transfer functionalities elevate the efficiency of customer interactions, while the linking capabilities between Salesforce and the mobile app bridge the gap between touchpoints. The introduction of Salesforce Deep Linking ensures the 360-degree of customers is always a tap away from the conversation and Salesforce Omni-Channel for mobile apps ensures that businesses remain poised to deliver exceptional service and support wherever employees are working.
Elevating Engagement with Rich Content
Messaging Studio's enriched feature set extends to visual experiences. The introduction of Rich Image Cards and Google Entry Points enables businesses to craft compelling narratives and dynamic interactions that captivate audiences across channels.
Continuing the Journey at Dreamforce 2023
The advancements within Messaging Studio will take center stage at Dreamforce 2023, the premier event for Salesforce professionals and enthusiasts. Dreamforce attendees can learn about the release at 1440's Hospitality Suite at the Ritz Residences in San FranciSeptember 12-14, 2023.
