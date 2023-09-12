Pricecharting Celebrates 3.5 Million Monthly Users With Launch Of Ios App

Track Pricing

Started a decade ago as a price guide for retro video games, PriceCharting expanded its core technologies into other large collectible markets and earned rapid growth as users have appreciated free access to the efficient UI and highly-accurate pricing. PriceCharting's user base is expected to surpass the four million monthly user mark during the upcoming holiday season.

For years users have requested a native iOS app, and, in this release available today, users can price items, track their collections, Search by Photo, scan a barcode, view previsales of collectibles from marketplaces across the web, share items with their friends, and much more. Using the app's tools, users can identify and price collectibles in seconds.

With the launch of the new iOS app PriceCharting has reiterated its commitment to focusing on the needs of collectors. Early app users have glowing reviews: "The interface is simple and easy to navigate. I was able to add and remove items quickly from my Collection... Within a second [the app] gave me exactly what I needed including up to date prices... it's perfect."

As this first app iteration hits the market, PriceCharting will keep an eye on further user feedback and plans to release rapid updates with newly integrated features.

ABOUT

PriceCharting - we provide price trends and sales history for all major collectibles: video games, sports cards, Pokemon cards, comics, coins and more. Look up pricing or track your own collection with us, for free.

