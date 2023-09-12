Grandson of the nation`s first socialist leader tells news agency: Neoliberalism was forced on Chile

(MENAFN) Ever since Salvador Allende was chosen as Chile’s first socialist leader in 1970, the United States was inflexible on detaching him from authority also utilized economic disruption as well as other methods to make the circumstances for an army revolution, Allende’s grandson, Pablo Sepulveda Allende, has informed the news agency.



Pablo Sepulveda Allende was talking to previous Ecuadorian Leader Rafael Correa, who has started a recent talk show on the news agency devoted to investigating the upsurge of United States-supported revolution d’etats that spread all over South America in the 20th century.



Talking about the September 11, 1973 revolution conducted by Augusto Pinochet, Allende said that even though Chile undeniably had an amount of economic problems at the time, he claimed that all of them had mostly been triggered by the United States.



