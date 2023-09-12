Zayed University and Takalam Partner for AI enabled Innovative Mental Health Solutions

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Abu Dhabi, September 12, 2023 - Zayed University, a renowned leader in education and research excellence, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with Takalam, an award-winning UAE-based mental well-being platform at the forefront of mental health technology and AI innovation.



Both Zayed University and Takalam envision a future where the innovative solutions born from this collaboration will transform mental health care on a global scale, making it more accessible and effective to everyone. By delving deep into the realm of artificial intelligence in the mental health landscape, this partnership aspires to create a ripple effect of positive change, breaking down barriers, and fostering well-being for all.



This partnership underscores the commitment of both parties to contribute significantly to the national economic, social, and cultural progress of the United Arab Emirates. Together, they aim to chart new territories in mental health care, leveraging the power of AI, and advancing the country's position as a hub for innovation and education.



The collaborative project will produce predictive screening software tools tailored to individuals dealing with mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety.

These tools are set to provide early intervention for mental health issues, thus potentially benefiting countless individuals within the UAE community and beyond.



What makes this partnership even more meaningful is that Khawla Hammad, the Founder and CEO of Takalam, is an esteemed alumna of Zayed University. She serves as a shining example of the university's mission to give back to the community after graduation. Her journey from student to entrepreneur and her dedication to improving mental health services exemplify the transformative power of education.



Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice-President of Zayed University stated, "Our partnership with Takalam represents a fusion of expertise, innovation, and a shared commitment to a brighter, healthier future. By developing predictive screening software tools tailored for those struggling with mental health challenges, Zayed University and Takalam aim to create a new era of proactive mental health care that can positively impact the lives of countless people, including our students."

Khawla Hammad, also expressed her excitement about this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to join forces with Zayed University in this endeavor. By combining our expertise, we have the potential to revolutionize the way mental health support is delivered by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, ultimately improving the lives of millions. We believe that by combining ZU's educational excellence with Takalam's expertise in AI and mental health, we can push the boundaries of what is possible in this field, to provide more accurate and timely insights to individuals and healthcare providers."



Zayed University and Takalam are embarking on an impactful journey, one that has the potential to reshape the future of mental health care and education, both nationally and globally. Together, they are poised to bring innovative solutions to the forefront, making well-being and education accessible and effective for all.





