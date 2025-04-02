Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Hosts Official Luncheon In Honor Of German President

President Ilham Aliyev Hosts Official Luncheon In Honor Of German President


2025-04-02 07:06:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 2, an official luncheon was hosted on behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in honor of Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Azernews reports.

MENAFN02042025000195011045ID1109381473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search