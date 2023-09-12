Tuesday, 12 September 2023 01:35 GMT

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Icrc President (Photo)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

“Bayramov and Spoljaric Egger held discussions on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, including challenges and future prospects, against the backdrop of the latest situation in the region,” the ministry noted.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

He is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN Office at Geneva and other specialized agencies during the visit.

