Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Icrc President (Photo)

“Bayramov and Spoljaric Egger held discussions on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, including challenges and future prospects, against the backdrop of the latest situation in the region,” the ministry noted.

Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11, 2023.

He is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, meetings with the heads of a number of international organizations, including the UN Office at Geneva and other specialized agencies during the visit.

The minister also plans to take part in a number of events, including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN Office at Geneva.