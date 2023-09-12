Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Meets With Icrc President (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric
Egger, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X (Twitter),
Trend reports.
“Bayramov and Spoljaric Egger held discussions on the current
state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, including
challenges and future prospects, against the backdrop of the latest
situation in the region,” the ministry noted.
Bayramov left for an official visit to Geneva on September 11,
2023.
He is scheduled to speak at the 54th session of the UN Human
Rights Council, meetings with the heads of a number of
international organizations, including the UN Office at Geneva and
other specialized agencies during the visit.
The minister also plans to take part in a number of events,
including the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Hall at the UN
Office at Geneva.
