Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future

Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market by Type, by Actuation Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The automotive fifth wheel coupling system refers to a vehicle connecting module used to connect a tractive unit to a towed unit. The tractor unit is normally categorized as tractive unit, however in some cases such as the multi-layer trailer train, a fifth wheel also can be set on a lead trailer. The purpose of fifth wheel is primarily to join the tractive and the towed units, that are expected to possess high load carrying capacities. Furthermore, safety of the products that are being transported in the trailer is a factor which is responsible for the rising number of advancements of the automotive fifth wheel coupling market system. Therefore, the increasing demand for fifth wheel couple is expected to drive the market for more automotive fifth wheel coupling system in commercial vehicles.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Majority of automotive fifth wheel coupling system manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of car as well.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many automotive fifth wheel coupling system manufacturers is vulnerable.

The vendors in automotive fifth wheel system industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the global automotive fifth wheel system manufacturers worldwide.

Global automotive fifth wheel coupling system is an evolving sector which is hampered due to coronavirus, result of which production and installation of automotive fifth wheel systems across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the global automotive fifth wheel coupling system market size for the year 2020 due to failing industry trust, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of automotive fifth wheel coupling system manufacturers due to coronavirus.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Implementation of advanced technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems, compliance with government regulations & policies to meet emission standards, and increased load capacity are driving the growth of the market. However, increased load on the spring tension and high cost & fluctuating prices of trailers are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles due to growth in production rate is an opportunity for the market investments.

Implementation of advanced technologies

Automotive fifth wheel coupling system has a substantial increase in demand due to implementation of advanced technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the air-release model to improve product safety, and others. Adoption of air-release technologies in the production of automotive components increases load capacity and strength of the fifth wheel coupling system. Thereby, the improved load capacity leads to increase in productivity, which will boost the growth of global automotive fifth wheel coupling market. Furthermore, automotive fifth wheel coupling are relatively light in weight, which results in higher fuel efficiency. Therefore, the implementation of advanced technologies such as air-release model and ADAS will boost the growth of the automotive fifth wheel coupling market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the fifth wheel coupling industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive fifth wheel coupling market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the automotive fifth wheel coupling market growth scenario.

We can also determine fifth wheel coupling will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive fifth wheel coupling market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive fifth wheel coupling market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive fifth wheel coupling market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Hunger Hydraulics Group, Sohshin Co. Ltd., Tulga Fifth Wheel Co., RSB Group, ACCL PL Haulwel Trailers., Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group, Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Zhenjiang Baohua Semi-Trailer Parts Co. Ltd, Holland S.A, JOST Werke AG

Automotive Fifth Wheel Coupling Market Report Highlights

By Type

Compensating Fifth Wheel

Semi-Oscillating Fifth Wheel

Fully Oscillating Fifth Wheel

By Actuation Type

Hydraulic Actuation

Pneumatic Actuation

Mechanical Actuation

By Vehicle Tonnage Type

6 – 20 Tons

21 – 44 Tons

45 Tons and above

By Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, rest of LAMEA)

