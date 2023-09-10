Kuwait-Based Charity Launches Aid Campaign For Quake-Hit Morocco

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- A Kuwait-based charity on Sunday started collaborating with eight local bodies to provide urgent aid for the people affected by Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades, an initiative backed by Kuwait's political leaders.
The comprehensive aid package, consisting of essential food supplies and urgent healthcare assistance, which aims to address the dearth of healthcare supplies in Moroccan hospitals, is symbolic of the camaraderie Kuwait shares with Morocco, Kuwait Relief Society chief Dr. Ibrahim Al-Saleh said amid talks between the parties involved in this project.
The aid package seeks to address the mounting humanitarian needs of the Moroccan people in the aftermath of this catastrophic tragedy, according to Dr. Jaber Al-Wanda, the deputy chief of Kuwait's Al-Najat charity, one of the participants in this noble endeavor.
Kuwait is accustomed to lending a helping hand to the victims of conflicts and crises alike, which also includes natural disasters, he underlined, pointing out that Kuwait was among the "first" to respond to the calamity that unfolded in the North African nation.
Citing the "diligent efforts" that will go into this endeavor, Kuwait's "Al-Rahma International Society" representative Waleed Al-Suwailem said the initiative aims to provide urgent relief to the people who have been displaced by the devastating tremor.
The magnitude 7.2 quake, Morocco's deadliest in more than 60 years, struck late on Friday night, with the country's ancient city of Marrakech bearing the brunt of the devastation. (end)
