According to IATA data, Middle Eastern airlines posted a 22.6 per cent increase in July traffic compared to a year ago. Capacity rose 22.1 per cent and load factor climbed 0.3 percentage points to 82.6 per cent. The figures are 4.2 per cent below pre-Covid levels, IATA said.

Globally, total traffic in July 2023 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 26.2 per cent compared to July 2022. Globally, traffic is now at 95.6 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Domestic traffic for July rose 21.5 per cent verJuly 2022 and was 8.3 per cent above the July 2019 results. July RPKs are the highest ever recorded, strongly supported by surging demand in the China domestic market.

International traffic climbed 29.6 per cent compared to the same month a year ago with all markets showing robust growth. International RPKs reached 88.7 per cent of July 2019 levels. The passenger load factor (PLF) for the industry reached 85.7 per cent which is the highest monthly international PLF ever recorded.

“Planes were full during July as people continue to travel in ever greater numbers. Importantly, forward ticket sales indicate that traveller confidence remains high. And there is every reason to be optimistic about the continuing recovery,” said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 105.8 per cent increase in July 2023 traffic compared to July 2022, continuing to lead the regions. Capacity climbed 96.2 per cent and the load factor increased by 3.9 percentage points to 84.5 per cent.

European carriers' July traffic rose 13.8 per cent verJuly 2022. Capacity increased 13.6 per cent, and load factor edged up 0.1 percentage points to 87.0 per cent.

North American carriers had a 17.7 per cent traffic rise in July 2023 verthe 2022 period. Capacity increased 17.2 per cent, and load factor improved 0.3 percentage points to 90.3 per cent, which was the highest among the regions for a second consecutive month.

Latin American airlines' traffic rose 25.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022. July capacity climbed 21.2 per cent and load factor rose 2.9 percentage points to 89.1 per cent.

African airlines saw a 25.6 per cent traffic increase in July 2023 vera year ago, the second highest percentage gain among the regions. July capacity was up 27.4 per cent and load factor fell 1.0 percentage point to 73.9 per cent, the lowest among the regions. For a second month in a row, Africa was the only region to see capacity growth outrun traffic demand.

China's domestic traffic jumped 71.9 per cent in July compared to a year ago and is now 22.5 per cent above July 2019 levels, which was the strongest gain against pre-pandemic levels among the domestic markets.

“The Northern Hemisphere summer is living up to expectations for very strong traffic demand. While the industry was largely prepared to accommodate a return to pre-pandemic levels of operations, unfortunately, the same cannot be said for our infrastructure providers. Performance of some of the key air navigations services providers, for example, has been deeply disappointing for many reasons from insufficient staffing to the failure fiaof NATS in the UK. These must be promptly corrected. Even more worrying, however, are political decisions by some governments - among them Mexand the Netherlands - to impose capacity cuts at their major hubs that will most certainly destroy jobs and damage local and national economies. The numbers continue to tellthat people want and need air connectivity. That's why governments should be working withso that people can travel safely, sustainably and efficiently,” said Walsh.