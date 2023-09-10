Gam Embarks On 2Nd Phase Of Sorting Waste At Source

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- The second phase of the" sorting waste at source" project, known as "Sort it Right," has been initiated by the Great Amman Municipality (GAM) in the Basman area, specifically in Rawaq and Al Jarin neighborhoods.
This project is designed to enhance the solid waste management system in the city of Amman by promoting waste sorting at the source. Furthermore, it aligns with the national strategic objectives for solid waste management.
By implementing this initiative, the municipality aims to ensure timely waste removal, reduce waste collection expenses, and extend the lifespan of the Ghabawi landfill.
Suzan Abu Jarada, a member of the GAM's council, indicated that such a project is a vital component of a comprehensive solid waste management plan for the city of Amman. The plan, endorsed by the municipality in the strategic plan for 2022-2026, serves as a practical implementation of the directives of the royal vision.
In addition, she highlighted that the project's primary fois on enhancing the quality of life and preserving the environment. It entails executing an entirely new solid waste management plan for Amman, aligning with the long-term vision of the municipality to eliminate the current use of containers and effectively manage these resources, which are presently wasted and pose a disposal burden.
Moreover, the municipality of Amman has been exploiting organic waste for several years to generate electricity at the Ghabawi landfill by extracting natural methane gas produced by the waste and converting it into clean energy, which is subsequently utilized to power varimunicipal facilities.
With the genersupport of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection (BMUV), and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the current phase of waste sorting at the source is being carried out in the Basman.
This follows the successful launch of the experiment in Zahran and al-Madina, with plans to expand it to other areas in the future. Alongside this, awareness programs are being conducted to educate citizens about the crucial importance of sorting solid waste in their homes. Furthermore, special bags and electric vehicles are being provided to facilitate the collection of waste at specific times, ensuring it can be effectively recycled and utilized.
MENAFN10092023000117011021ID1107039574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.