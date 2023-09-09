So-Called“Elections” In Ukraine“Cynical Attempt To Legitimize Military Conquest” - Trudeau

That's according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"This week, Vladimir Putin attempted to hold so-called elections in occupied Ukrainian territories – a cynical attempt to legitimize military conquest under the guise of democracy. But Ukrainians are not fooled, and neither are we. Canada does not, and will not ever, recognize the results of these sham elections or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine," Trudeau said.

“The false choice offered to people in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, as well as the AutonomRepublic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, is an attack on Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence,” the prime minister stressed.“These sham elections are seriviolations of international law, including the United Nations Charter."

He emphasized that Canada condemns,“in the strongest possible terms,” Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and its attempted annexation of Ukraine's territory."

"Canada will remain united with our G7 partners to ensure that Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime's collaborators face consequences for their actions," Trudeau said.

The prime minister appealed to all Ukrainians who continue to resist the authoritarianism of the Russian regime, assuring them that "Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes." "We see through the lies. Putin will not redraw the map as he pleases, and Ukraine's territory shall remain Ukraine's," he concluded.

As reported earlier, the Russian Federation has announced that on September 8-10, 2023, the so-called elections to local occupation administrations will be held in the temporarily occupied parts of the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine, as well as the AutonomRepublic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that these illegal elections will not have any legal consequences and will not lead to a change in the staof the Ukrainian territories captured by the Russian army.