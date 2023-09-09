New Delhi Declaration Of G20 Focuses On Sustainable Economic Growth, Accelerating Sdgs

NEW DELHI, 9th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The New Delhi Declaration adopted today by the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit is focusing on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth and seeking to accelerate progress on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS), among other broader range of issues.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,“History has been created with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. United in consenand spirit, we pledge to work collaboratively for a better, more prosperous, and harmonifuture. My gratitude to all fellow G20 members for their support and cooperation.”

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar noted,“The declaration envisages a green development path for a sustainable future. It endorses high-level principles on lifestyle for sustainable development.”

The G20 has highlighted transformative role of technology and reaffirmed the fundamental importance of gender equality and committed to halve digital gender gap by 2030, he added while addressing a press conference at the International Media Centre at the summit venue, along with his senior colleagues.

The minister said India consciously sought to make this G20 differently inclusive and broad based with the participation of 20 members, and nine invitee countries and 14 international organisations. Around 125 nations were consulted to express their views in terms of organisation and programmes of the G20 under the the Indian presidency, he revealed.

“It is a matter of particular satisfaction forthat the African Union has this morning become a permanent member of the G20, that too during the Indian presidency. This proves the priority that we attach to addressing the urgent concerns of the Global South,” S. Jaishankar stressed.

Recognising that the post-pandemic world order must necessarily be different from the world before it, the leaders have also emphasised the need to reinvigorate multilateralism and reform International Financial Institutions, he explained.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, noted at the press conference that“Indian presidency has worked to ensure that divergences do not overshadow the core developmental outcomes of global community that demand collaborative solutions."

Amitabh Kant, India's Sherpa at G20, said the declaration has 83 paragraphs and all having 100 percent consensus.“All countries have unanimously supported the declaration. This is the one declaration without a single footnote and without any chair summary. This demonstrates India's ability to bring developed, developing and emerging countries to the same table.”