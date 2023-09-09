Asia Cup: Special Traffic Plan For Colombo Matches

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Sept 9 (NewsWire) – A special traffic plan will be in place in view of the Colombo leg of the 2023 Asia Cup cricket tournament, with the first match scheduled for today (Sep 09).
The Police stated that the traffic plan will be in place for the matches scheduled on 09, 10, 12, 14, 15, and 17 September 2023.
The special traffic plan will be implemented from 12 pm on the said dates, they added.
The Police have announced the traffic plan for those with special permits for the match and ordinary spectators.
The Police have warned other motorists to use alternative routes as there could be heavy traffic due to the cricket matches.
