War Update: Over 30 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

The enemy launched 13 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes and carried out more than 50 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure, the report said.

Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones, 16 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. The civilian population of the cities of Sumy and Kryvyi Rih suffered from cynical missile attacks. More than 50 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and offensive operations in the south of Ukraine, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating the temporarily occupied territories.

"In the past 24 hours, the aircraft of the defense forces carried out nine strikes on concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post and a position of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Units of rocket forces and artillery and unmanned systems hit an ammunition depot, nine artillery pieces, six command posts and an electronic warfare station of the enemy," the Ukrainian military said.

The enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Bolohivka, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Zarichne, Siversk, Vesele, Bila Hora, Pivnichne, Stepove, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Robotyne and Yasna Poliana in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Kozatske and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, and conducts active subversive activities in border areas in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions.

In the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut sectors, the enemy still attempts to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine outside Synkivka, Novoiehorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and south-east of Dibrova and to regain control of positions near Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka. In order to replenish irreversible losses, the enemy continues to transfer reserves to the specified direction and staffs assault groups mainly with prisoners. In this way, the Kremlin continues to get rid of undesirable segments of its society.

In the Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarske sectors, Ukrainian forces hold the initiative, continuing to put pressure on the enemy, carrying out assault actions and retaking Ukrainian land meter by meter.

Ukrainian forces are successfully defending near Avdiivka and Marinka where the enemy made more than ten unsuccessful attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions in the last 24 hours. In addition, all enemy attacks near Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region ended for the occupiers only with significant losses in both manpower and equipment.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue their offensive operation, inflicting significant damage on enemy personnel and equipment and forcing the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. In turn, the enemy sends the most combat-capable units of airborne troops to this sector and tries to recapture their positions. In particular, Ukrainian forces repelled more than ten such attempts near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold captured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery measures, destroying ammunition depots and inflicting damage deep behind enemy lines.