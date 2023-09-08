Ukrainian Intel To Continue Working With Turncoats Among Russian Pilots

The relevant statement was made by Vadym Skibitskyi, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“If one Russian pilot flew to the territory of Ukraine, then there is an opportunity for other pilots of the Russian Federation to do the same. Yes, it is the painstaking work of the Main Intelligence Directorate to find such people, to find an approach (to them), to provide guarantees. But, defectors were and will be, because there are varifactors that help a person make such a decision and switch to our side. It was a well-run operation, and we will keep that effort,” Skibitskyi told.

In his words, this is a very good experience for the Ukrainian intelligence and evidence that some people in Russia“realize that they kill civilians”.

A reminder that, on August 23, 2023, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov confirmed the completion of the special operation, during which a Russian pilot had defected to Ukraine with Russia's Mi-8 helicopter, loaded with combat aircraft component parts.

