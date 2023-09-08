Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Infantry, Ammo Depot Near Bakhmut

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mortar unit of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has destroyed Russia's infantry group and ammunition depot near the Donetsk region's Bakhmut.
The relevant video was posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The mortar unit of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has struck the invaders' stronghold. The enemy's infantry and field ammunition depot were destroyed,” the report states.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 8, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 267,540 troops.
Photo: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service
MENAFN08092023000193011044ID1107036399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.