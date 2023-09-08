Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Infantry, Ammo Depot Near Bakhmut

The relevant video was posted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The mortar unit of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service has struck the invaders' stronghold. The enemy's infantry and field ammunition depot were destroyed,” the report states.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and September 8, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 267,540 troops.

Photo: Ukrainian State Border Guard Service