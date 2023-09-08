Free Passage Of Armenian-Origin Persons Through Azerbaijan's Lachin Border Checkpoint Ensured (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)'s 9 vehicles passed
through the Lachin border checkpoint in the direction of
Khankendi-Goon September 8, Trend reports.
A total of 30 people, including 4 ICRC staff members, 9 drivers,
10 persons with health problems, 6 accompanying persons and 1
medical worker, passed through the checkpoint.
All conditions have been created for the comfortable passage of
persons of Armenian origin through the checkpoint. This once again
proves that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's "blockade" of the
Lachin road are lies and slander.
In order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower,
ammunition, mines, as well as other military means from Armenia to
Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, carried
out contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, and
adequate to the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border
checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the
border with Azerbaijan on April 22, subdivisions of the State
Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic set up a border checkpoint on
the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, on the border with
Armenia, at the beginning of Lachin-Khankendi road at 12:00 (GMT+4)
on April 23.
MENAFN08092023000187011040ID1107032774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.