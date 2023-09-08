Fliphtml5 Launched A Catalog Generator That Greatly Supports Branding

Catalogs are tremendously useful branding tools that organize all product information in one place. As the digital age continues to progress rapidly, printed catalogs are becoming impractical and wasteful. Consequently, digital catalogs have gained popularity. Creating a digital catalog is not as difficult as people imagine. In the catalog generator ( users are free to create catalogs and customize them to market their products with FlipHTML5's user-friendly features.

There is no need to spend exorbitant amounts on design and creation with FlipHTML5. By simply uploading catalog files (PDF/PPT/Word/Images), the catalog generator will convert them into interactive page-flipping digital catalogs within minutes. Moreover, FlipHTML5 offers a variety of pre-made templates, themes, and backgrounds for users to align catalogs with their brand styles.

FlipHTML5 encourages users to create vibrant media-rich digital catalogs. In the catalog generator, users are able to embed multimedia elements to enhance catalogs, such as animations, videos, photo galleries, and sound effects, creating an immersive reading experience and helping potential buyers learn about products in detail. Plus, users are allowed to embed hyperlinks in catalogs so that buyers can easily turn to the shopping page or specific websites, which really facilitates the process of shopping and branding.

In the digital landscape, effectively showcasing the brand is essential for a digital catalog to make a lasting impact. FlipHTML5's catalog generator provides users with comprehensive tools and features to enhance brand representation. Users have the ability to seamlessly add their logos, loading videos, and ad banners to their catalogs. By incorporating these branding elements, users can intuitively represent their brands and elevate their credibility. One notable feature offered by FlipHTML5 is the option to customize the domains of catalogs. If users have their own brand domains, they can easily integrate them into their catalogs. By using a custom domain, users can create a consistent and professional image for their brand throughout their digital catalogs.

After finishing catalogs with the catalog generator, users will get a unique URL or QR code for each catalog, facilitating the process of sharing their catalogs via social media. FlipHTML5 also supports users to put their catalogs on virtual bookcases for categorization and batch-sharing. Moreover, users can embed their virtual bookcases into their websites. Visitors to the websites can access and explore the virtual bookcases without leaving the site, providing a cohesive and seamless reading experience, which enables efficient showcasing of catalogs and expands brand reach.

“Our catalog generator supports different devices. Not only on computers, we optimize your catalogs for viewing on mobile phones and tablets. Your audience doesn't need to download anything, just click and view,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

