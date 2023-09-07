Turkey And Eu Sign Humanitarian Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Turkey and the EU have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid, including assistance to foreigners.
CNN Türk reported it as saying, according to Ukrinform.
"Migration is a reality of our time. It is a common problem of humanity with its causes and consequences. Migration movements cause a change in some of the habits of society along with the lives of immigrants. Mass migration also affects many political, economic and social indicators around the world," said Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Minister of Family and Social Services of Turkey, at the signing ceremony.
On the EU side, the document, which envisages strengthening Turkey's partnership with the EU in the field of humanitarian aid, including assistance to foreigners, was signed by European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi
As reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 844,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Turkey as of the end of May, and 822,000 of them have subsequently left the country.
