Kuwaiti Official: Unified Gulf Civil Aviation Authority Will Enhance Gcc Aviation Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The establishment of a unified Gulf Civil Aviation Authority will contribute to enhancing cooperation and coordination between the GCC member states in the aviation field, said Director of the Air Transport Department at Kuwaiti General Administration of Civil Aviation, Abdullah Al-Rajhi.
In remarks to KUNA Thursday, Al-Rajhi affirmed after heading the Kuwaiti delegation at the 19th meeting of the Air Transport Committee of the General Secretariat of the Arab Gulf States, which was held in Dubai, that the establishment of the Gulf Authority is an important step to enhance cooperation and coordination between countries in this vital sector.
He also shed light on the importance of the Authority in unifying laws and regulations, enhancing safety, security and competitiveness, developing the tourism sector and achieving many other benefits.
Moreover, he said that the meeting discussed establishing the Gulf Civil Aviation Authority and financial claims on foreign airline companies, in addition to training in the field of civil aviation. (end)
