Zee 24 Taas Presents 'Govinda - Re Gopala': A Mesmerizing Janmashtami Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Janmashtami, the radiant festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, especially in the vibrant state of Maharashtra. Zee 24 TAAS, is thrilled to announce a spectacular Janmashtami special program, 'Govinda - re – Gopala', which will go on air on Thursday, 7th September, 2023 from 10 am onwards. This special program will allow citizens witness the essence of this beloved festival and its significance in Maharashtra, featuring prominent celebrities who will join in the jubilant celebrations.
'Govinda - re – Gopala' promises to be an unforgettable experience for viewers, offering a comprehensive look at the essence of Janmashtami. The on-ground reporters of Zee24 TAAS will be covering the festival's essence from varilocations across the state of Maharashtra. This vibrant program will not only explore the spiritual importance of this festival, but also provide an in-depth glimpse into how people or devotees across the state of Maharashtra come together to celebrate this auspiciday, emphasizing the unity and devotion that Janmashtami fosters.
Viewers will also have the privilege of witnessing the darshan of their favourite celebrities in their moments of devotion during the festive celebration. Their heartfelt participation and insights into their own Janmashtami traditions will undoubtedly add an extra layer of charm and excitement to the program.
Speaking on the relevance of the special programming, Nilesh Khare, Editor of Zee 24 TAAS, said, "Janmashtami is a time when our nation comes together to celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna. Mumbai epitomizes a spirit of resilience and unwavering togetherness. 'Govinda - re - Gopala' is our way of bringing this celestial beauty of Janmashtami closer to our viewers, allowing them to partake in the joy and devotion that Janmashtami embodies. We invite our viewers to joinin this celebration of unity, faith, and the enduring legacy of Lord Krishna. We hope this program will reinforce the cultural richness and spirituality that define our nation."
Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Limited, further added, "At Zee Media Corporation Limited, we believe in fostering connections with our viewers through the celebration of our cultural heritage.'Govinda - re - Gopala' is a testament to this belief, offering an immersive experience into the vibrant and soulful celebration of Janmashtami in Maharashtra. This program is a reflection of our dedication to providing not just news but also cultural enrichment. Joinas we take you on this mesmerizing journey of faith and joy, and let's collectively celebrate the enduring legacy of Lord Krishna."
Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.
