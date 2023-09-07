Russians Take Equipment From Novokakhovka Electromechanical Plant To Russia - General Staff Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders are cutting off and taking equipment from the Novokakhovka Electromechanical Plant to the territory of the Russian Federation.
Andriy Kovalev, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, according to Ukrinform.
"In Nova Kakhovka, the Russian invaders cut out and take to the territory of the Russian Federation all the equipment of the Novokakhovka Electromechanical Plant. They often do this when they are going to escape," he said.
The spokesperson informed that Russians in the temporarily occupied territories continue preparations for the so-called elections to be held on September 10. In particular, they set up a polling station in the village of Vynohradove, in the Kherson region, in the building of a local secondary school.
"In the center of Nova Astrakhan, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, a unit of the Russian occupation administration is located in one of the buildings, preparing for the 'elections'. The occupiers are conducting some kind of briefings and intimidating local residents to force them to participate in the local 'elections'," Kovalev added.
As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 266,900 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to September 7, 2023, and another 610 people were killed on the last day.
