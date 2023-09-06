Unesco Jordan Office Celebrates Conclusion Of Field Activities On Irbid Heritage Sites

The project, which falls under the umbrella of the EU

Madad

Fund, is implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Department of Antiquities and the International Labor Organization (ILO). It aims to create employment opportunities for vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees through the implementation of employment intensive initiatives in Northern Jordan's cultural heritage sites.

The ceremony marked the successful completion of the project's activities in

Irbid, where a total of 540 workers carried out basic conservation interventions in Umm

Qais,

Beit

Eidis

and Pella over a period of four months. The event provided a platform for project partners, stakeholders and participants to share their experiences and insights, showcasing the progress achieved during the implementation period, said a statement from UNEJordan.



In his opening remarks at the event,

Balawi

said: "In celebrating the successful conclusion of field activities in

IrbidGovernorate under this EU

Madad

Fund project, we

recognise

the invaluable contribution of this initiative in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage. These efforts have not only conserved our historical sites, but have also created sustainable livelihood opportunities for vulnerable members of our community".



European Union Representative, Mary

Horvers, commended the

programme

for“succeeding to provide access to dignified employment opportunities for Syrians and Jordanians in

Irbid

and

Mafraq. More broadly, the

programme

also contributed to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship in the cultural heritage sector”.



UNECountry Representative, Min-Jeong

Kim, thanked the

DoA

for the close collaboration and the EU for the generfinancial support, saying:“The partnership with

DoA

and the EU made it possible for hundreds of members of local communities to benefit from short-term employment schemes and to contribute to the conservation of the important heritage sites in Northern Jordan.”

Also present at the ceremony was representative of the International Labor Organization

Shailendra

Kumar

Jha, as well as

representatives from implementing partners, members of the

IrbidMunicipality, local authorities and the project's beneficiaries.

