Unesco Jordan Office Celebrates Conclusion Of Field Activities On Irbid Heritage Sites

Under the patronage of
Fadi
Balawi, Director-General of the Department of Antiquities (DoA), the UNEOffice in Jordan on Tuesday celebrated the conclusion of activities implemented in
Irbid
Governorate at Um
Qais,
Beit
Idis
and Pella under the EU
Madad
Fund project titled:“Support to Livelihoods through Cultural Heritage Development.”
The project, which falls under the umbrella of the EU
Madad
Fund, is implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Department of Antiquities and the International Labor Organization (ILO). It aims to create employment opportunities for vulnerable Jordanians and Syrian refugees through the implementation of employment intensive initiatives in Northern Jordan's cultural heritage sites.
The ceremony marked the successful completion of the project's activities in
Irbid, where a total of 540 workers carried out basic conservation interventions in Umm
Qais,
Beit
Eidis
and Pella over a period of four months. The event provided a platform for project partners, stakeholders and participants to share their experiences and insights, showcasing the progress achieved during the implementation period, said a statement from UNEJordan.
In his opening remarks at the event,
Balawi
said: "In celebrating the successful conclusion of field activities in
IrbidGovernorate under this EU
Madad
Fund project, we
recognise
the invaluable contribution of this initiative in preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage. These efforts have not only conserved our historical sites, but have also created sustainable livelihood opportunities for vulnerable members of our community".
European Union Representative, Mary
Horvers, commended the
programme
for“succeeding to provide access to dignified employment opportunities for Syrians and Jordanians in
Irbid
and
Mafraq. More broadly, the
programme
also contributed to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship in the cultural heritage sector”.
UNECountry Representative, Min-Jeong
Kim, thanked the
DoA
for the close collaboration and the EU for the generfinancial support, saying:“The partnership with
DoA
and the EU made it possible for hundreds of members of local communities to benefit from short-term employment schemes and to contribute to the conservation of the important heritage sites in Northern Jordan.”
Also present at the ceremony was representative of the International Labor Organization
Shailendra
Kumar
Jha, as well as
representatives from implementing partners, members of the
IrbidMunicipality, local authorities and the project's beneficiaries.
