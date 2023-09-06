Nanán Brings Made In Italy Children's Luxury To Dubai

The Italian children's brand opens its first store in Dubai Mall in partnership with Al Khayyat Investments (AKI).

Dubai, – With the UAE's retail market continuing on a strong growth trajectory, Nanán-an international brand of children's furniture, clothing & accessories-has entered the country with its inaugural store now open in Dubai Mall. The Nanán brand, owned by Nicola Bulgari, is being represented in the by Al Khayyat Investments (AKI).

Nanàn's exemplary range of products are distinguished by the unrivalled Italian style and excellence of materials. Sweetness, quality, and luxury are the basis of the made in Italy Nanán concept. The flagship store at Dubai Mall, designed by creative agency Thirtyone Design + Management, caters to children from infancy to 12 years old. It presents a unique range of fashion and furniture to jewelry and beauty products, faithful to the Nanán philosophy of offering parents and children both comfort and elegance.

“The decision to inaugurate our exclusive store within the was a strategic endeavor, supporting Nanán's growth while catering to the distinctive tastes of audiences,” shared Claudio Pizzolato, General Manager of the Nanán brand in Italy.“We are confident that parents and children in the will resonate with the Nanán philosophy and its transformative impact on childhood. Moreover, this milestone aligns with our overarching expansion strategy, further solidifying our partnership with AKI as the perfect collaboration to propeltoward realizing our goals.”

The store in Dubai Mall, materializes the brand's concept in a luxury environment that is warm and enveloping-like a tender embrace symbolized by the brand's pampering bears Tato and Puccio. The large rooms and round arches, VIP areas draped in velvet fabrics, and soft carpets echo the atmosphere of early childhood, while reflecting the quality and prestige of the brand. The new Nanán brand identity, whose common thread is a curved line symbolising the folds in a mother's embrace, was the starting point for Thirtyone Design + Management studio to define the layout of the boutique's display elements. The result is a sumptuatmosphere in which all the refined Nanán collections excel.

The latest opening is part of a larger international expansion for Nanán that began in 2022. Today, Nanán is present in 15 countries from Italy to Japan, and now the UAE.

Speaking on the opening, Emad Husein, General Manager of AKI Fashion, said:“We are proud to welcome Nanán to the AKI family and to open our first store in the at Dubai Mall. Nanan is known for offering exclusive collections that capture the essence of sophistication and innocence. Our store will be a destination for discerning families seeking elegance and refinement for their young fashion enthusiasts, stepping into a world where luxury intertwines with the joy of childhood.”

Further discussing business plans, he adds,“we are poised to further expand our presence within the in the coming months, while also preparing for the strategic scaling of our business operations in the MENA region.”

In the UAE, the Nanán concept will benefit from AKI's longstanding expertise in premium products and services across industries such as retail, healthcare, consumer goods, fitness & lifestyle, contracting, and automotive. The addition of Nanán to AKI's portfolio reflects the company's growth strategy to foster international brand partnerships while also developing its own homegrown brand concepts.

About Al Khayyat Investments:

Founded in 1982 in the UAE, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is a family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, delivering profitable partnerships through specialised industry expertise. AKI enjoys sustained growth across multiple sectors, including Distribution, Retail, Healthcare, Contracting, Fitness & Lifestyle, and Automotive. While AKI is recognised as one of the region's trusted business partners for local and global corporations, it is also an innovative architect of fully-owned concepts in the retail sector.

AKI has grown exponentially throughout the past four decades with over 5,500 employees representing more than 54 nationalities.