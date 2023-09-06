Swiss Watchdog Warns Of 'Significant Uncertainties' Over Electricity Supply

“Some calm has returned to the energy markets, Europe has reduced its dependence on Russian gas, and electricity consumption has been steadily reduced,” he told the media in Bern on Tuesday.

But the markets are still volatile. In Germany there are three fewer nuclear power plants connected to the grid. In France the availability of nuclear power plants is always uncertain, and the Swiss facilities are also getting older. There are still uncertainties despite the measures implemented in the form of hydropower reserves, emergency power generators and emergency gas power plants.

“There can be no complete all-clear,” said Luginbühl. If there is an above-average cold winter and varidomestic and foreign nuclear power plants fail at the same time, then this could become a problem, says Elcom.

However, the overall situation is significantly less tense than a year ago, said Urs Meister, managing director of Elcom's technical secretariat. The market assumes a significantly lower risk of a supply bottleneck. But the energy market is still subject to major fluctuations.

