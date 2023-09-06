Hidizs Mp145: The Next Gen Customized Ultra-Large Planar Hifi In-Ear Monitors Live On Kickstarter









Hidizs MP145 is the world's first professional-grade HiFi In-ear Monitors that blend oceanic whale conservation with outstanding industrial design. Engineered with a ultra-large 14.5mm planar magnetic driver, these IEMs offer audiophiles and music enthusiasts a remarkable auditory journey in a compact, lightweight design. Crafted from Aviation Aluminum Alloy Integral Molding Shell, the MP145 guarantees both durability and portability. With 3 pneumatic sound tuning filters and 9 pairs of tuning ear tips brings a tight, natural, and transparent sound, tailor audio experience to HiFi audiophiles and music lovers with different listening preferences.









The MP145 has undergone meticulcalibration in Hidizs' specialized Acoustic Laboratory, ensuring a frequency response curve aligned with the H-2019 target curve for accurate sound reproduction. The IEMs have received acclaim from professional media and influencers worldwide.







The fully symmetrical magnetic circuit boasts a precise arrangement of 7+7 N52H magnets during mold assembly that differs from other driver units. This design ensures lower harmonic distortion, enhanced magnetic circuit efficiency, and a maximum magnetic flux of close to 1 Tesla at the magnetic gap. The result? Crystal-clear sound quality with unparalleled brilliance.

Hidizs has always been dedicated to delivering natural sound quality through professional acoustic technology. In pursuit of harmony in music and nature, Hidizs partnered with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) during the development of the MP145. This collaboration resulted in a unique, whale-themed design for the IEMs. Hidizs remains committed to supporting WDC's efforts to protect marine ecosystems and raise awareness about the importance of whales in our oceans. Hidizs invites music enthusiasts and environmentalists alike to join them on a journey to conserve the oceans and embrace the perfect harmony between nature and music.







The MP145, apart from its standard model with an Aviation Aluminum Alloy Integral Molding Shell, will also release a Limited Golden Titanium Edition in collaboration with WDC, with only 199 sets available worldwide. Each set will include both 3.5mm and 4.4mm cables, as well as a commemorative postcards collection and a 10th-anniversary badge, each set uniquely numbered. Titanium alloy, known for its exceptional low-density and ideal paramagnetic properties, is an exquisite material rarely used in headphone manufacturing. It is a highly sought-after collectible for audiophiles seeking top-tier sound quality.









This sleek and lightweight in-ear monitor, weighing below 9.5g per earphone, boasts a 14.5mm large driver for an immersive listening experience, making it perfect for on-the-go, workouts, or relaxation. Designed for comfortable extended wear, its lightweight build and precise balance ensure long-lasting comfort. Plus, with 104dB high sensitivity, it pairs seamlessly with cell phones, dongle DACs, music players, and smart devices, catering to audiophiles of all levels and delivering exceptional audio, even during streaming and gaming.









What users will experience with Hidizs MP145



14.5mm Ultra-large Planar Magnetic Driver

Whale Tail & Rorqual Pleats Design Inspiration

Hidizs Pneumatic Sound Tuning Filter

Target H-2019 Curve & Hidizs Style Professional Tuning

Fully Symmetrical Magnetic Circuit

Hidden Bionic Breathing Holes

6N Silver-Plated Single-Crystal Copper Wire

Ergonomics Design with Comfortable Extended Wear

Ergonomics Liquid Silicone Ear Tips

Customized Pouch for MP145

3.5mm or 4.4mm cable optional

0.78mm 2-Pin Cable Hi-Res Certification

Specifications



Model : MP145

Earphone Type : Planar IEMs (In Ear Monitors)

Driver : Hidizs 14.5mm Ultra-Large Planar Magnetic Driver

Appearance : Aviation Aluminum Alloy Integral Molding Shell

Frequency Response : 20Hz to 40kHz

Sensitivity : 104dB

Impedance : 30 ohms

Cable : 1.2m High Purity Silver Plated single-crystal copper wire mixed with 4 strands

Connector : Detachable Cable with 0.78mm 2pin Gold-plated Socket and Pure Copper Plating Shell

Plug : Gold-plated Pure Copper Plug Weight : Approx 19g (Excluding Earphone cable)

Packing List



1 x MP145 IEM

1 x 3.5mm or 4.4mm Earphone Cable

3 x Hidizs Pneumatic Sound Tuning Filters

9 Pairs x Ear Tips

1 x User Manual

1 x Storage Bag 1 x Warranty Card

