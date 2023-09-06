Teraphysics Corp. Announces Nasa Agreement

CLEVELAND, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teraphysics Corp., a privately held, Cleveland, Ohio-based R&D company announces that it has executed a non-reimbursable Space Act Agreement with NASA's Glenn Research Facility in Cleveland. Teraphysics entered this agreement for the purpose of performing radio frequency (RF) characterization of its patented, micro-fabricated E-band helical traveling wave tube amplifier and to ascertain its suitability for space-to-earth RF telecommunication link. The schedule of work includes:

* Certification for use as a communication amplifier for satellite and terrestrial communications

* Quantification of performance parameters

* Demonstration of terrestrial performance in a stand-alone 1-mile radio link

Dr. Gerald Mearini, Co-Founder and CEO, stated, "This marks a historic milestone achievement in our corporate history. The testing of our disruptive technology marks the culmination of 20 years of research and development with investments from the private sector and numerous U.S. government-funded projects. We are both honored and humbled to have this incredible collaboration. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at NASA Glenn as we enter this next evolutionary phase in our technology development."



The agreement allows the company to characterize, certify, and qualify its patented "miniaturized" TWT for RF communications that could be incorporated and used in future LEO constellations and existing 5G, 6G and future wireless terrestrial communications. Testing is expected to begin in Q3 2023, with completion of the testing anticipated in Q2 2025.

About Teraphysics Corp.



Teraphysics Corp. is an R&D company formed in 2006 to advance and commercialize its disruptive patented millimeter-wave Travelling Wave Tube (TWT), a modern-day re-invention of a proven 70-year-old technology. Teraphysics has developed and patented a millimeter-wave amplifier that will enable significantly faster data transfer, impacting not only defense C5ISR initiatives but also the commercial sector.

The Teraphysics breakthrough is a miniaturized, high power, highly efficient millimeter-wave TWT amplifier that will enable a family of communication systems operating in the E-band (71 to 86 GHz) and other devices operating at the upper frequency bands to meet high capacity, military C5ISR, terrestrial communications, and inter-satellite links for future planned LEO constellations, radar antenna arrays and electronic warfare systems. These devices are the size of a business card, weigh less than one pound and are designed to output from 10s to 100s of watts of linear power. They were developed by a team of former NASA engineers and physicists who initially worked together in the 1990s in the Space Communications Division at NASA's Lewis Research Center (now NASA Glenn) in Cleveland, OH. Additional information regarding the company can be found on our website at www.teraphysics.com.

