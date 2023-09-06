Union Coop Opens A Branch In Hatta Souq

Union Coop's 'Hatta' branch is located in the Hatta Souq and is the 27th branch of the cooperative.

Dubai-based retailer 'Union Coop' inaugurated its new supermarket branch in the Hatta Souq of Dubai, covering an area of 2,000 sq. ft. The branch was designed according to the highest standards and specifications followed in supermarket systems.

The opening of the 27th branch is part of the Cooperative's framework of expansion plans and strategies to delight shareholders and shoppers, meeting the needs of all community segments at competitive prices.

The new branch was inaugurated by Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, Managing Director, Mr. Nicolas Allan, Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Harib Mohammed Binthani, Operations Division Director and Mr. Niels Groen, Chief Commercial Officer, Union Coop, in the presence of noted dignitaries from Dubai Municipality such as Salem Ali Bin Zayed – Head of Operations, Fahad Ahmed Saeed – Chief Market Inspector, Saeed Abdullah Saeed – Markets Inspection Officer, ShaRashed Albedwawi – Markets Inspection Officer, in attendance of several Division and Department Directors, Managers, and employees of Union Coop, other officials, suppliers and customers as well.

Union Coop's new branch offers both food and non-food items at competitive prices, providing numerpurchasing options for essential and highly consumed goods at discounted prices. All the products available at the cooperative comply with high-quality standards and specifications.

Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, Managing Director, Union Coop emphasized that the opening of the new branch in the Hatta market comes amid the retail sector's growth in the country. Union Coop's expansion and coverage plans aim to cater to all areas of Dubai, meeting the needs and desires of consumers from all segments. The cooperative has included in its current and future goals the provision of providing an exceptional shopping experience.

It was noted that the new branch's interior design and display area distribution have been carefully considered to provide consumers with a unique, comfortable, and seamless shopping experience. Furthermore, its strategic location in the Hatta area will cater to the requirements of all segments of the population residing in the area.