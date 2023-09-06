Neon Blk Makes His Blustering Return With A New Single 'Karma'

Houston, Texas Sep 6, 2023 (Issuewire)

Making an effort to make the world see the color BLK in a completely new light, this fall, the incredibly talented artist Neon BLK is making his comeback with a brand new single. Entitled 'KARMA', this new track will be released on September 21, 2023, on all digital music platforms. In today's industry, one of the most popular musical genres is R&B, however, it has been missing an edge for a long time. Consisting of varielements from jazz, blues, pop, gospel, and other different genres, it is common to say that modern R&B has lost its groove and edge, which is why the musician is coming to revive this genre.

Working under an independent label, NEON BLK MUSIK LLC, the artist is all set to throw that karmic boomerang! With his newest single 'KARMA', the artist is going to solidify his stance in the music industry and at the same time will give the R&B fans what they have been missing. The gifted and skilled musician, Neon BLK is making his first big release with this new single after his critically acclaimed mixtape, 'VIOLET'. His strong and seasoned vocals in the single will surely embark on this new, exciting musical journey for the artist and set the world ready for a musical ride, upcoming in 2024.

Recorded at Houston's iconic Grammy-nominated Barron's Studio, the single is produced by Doc. Gold Grill, better known as Okho. Keep an eye on the artist's Spotify , SoundCloud , iTunes , and Bandcamp for the single, and follow him on Instagram and his official website.