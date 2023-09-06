Uk To Send Scimitar Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicles To Ukraine

RBSL announced this on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that RBSL's Field Support Representatives (FSR's) were recently deployed to Germany to help the British army get a number of CVR(T) MK2 vehicles ready to be shipped to Ukraine.

“The FSR's were able to support by diagnosing the faults, providing technical advice and guidance on the repairs, provide vehicle safety advice, execution of road testing and getting stuck into the repairs. This effort provided 23 vehicles for Ukraine in the space of 32 days,” the report says.

CVR(T) modifications include, among others, the Scorpion and Scimitar light tanks, the Spartan armored personnel carrier, the Striker self-propelled anti-tank missile launcher, and the Sultan command and staff vehicle.

As reported by Ukrinform, newly appointed UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said that support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion would continue.

Photo: RBSL